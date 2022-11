COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman is dead and another is in custody after an east Columbus shooting overnight Monday, per Columbus police.

Police say officers went to the 460 block of South Weyant Avenue, right across from Eastmoor Academy, just after 1 a.m. and found a woman dead at the scene from gunshot wounds.

CPD officials confirmed to NBC4 a female suspect is in custody after the shooting.

No further information is known at this time.