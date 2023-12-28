COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A woman who is accused of running over a construction worker on the northwest side of the city was arrested three weeks later.

On Dec. 5 at around 1:50 p.m. Columbus police were called to the 1100 block of Chambers Road, between Ohio State University’s campus and Grandview Heights. There, officers interviewed a man who was directing traffic while holding a stop sign.

Police said that the man observed a white Hyundai drive around a barrier marking a closed road. He reportedly stopped eastbound traffic as the Hyundai attempted to drive west in the eastbound lane. The vehicle came to a stop where the man was standing when the man told the driver that she could not go through the area.

The driver allegedly yelled an expletive at the man and told him to move. The driver then started honking the horn at the man, who started recording the incident on his cell phone. Police said the woman quickly accelerated her vehicle and hit the man, who was flung onto the Hyundai.

Police reviewed the cell phone video and tracked the license plate to the vehicle owner, 30-year-old Aindia Kimberlin. On Dec. 26, police said they were able to trace Kimberlin’s cell phone to confirm she was in the area of the alleged incident.

Kimberlin was arrested Wednesday and charged with felonious assault. She was released without bond. However, as a condition of her release, she was required to not engage in any further acts of violence and appear as required for her preliminary hearing.