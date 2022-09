COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One woman is in critical condition after a shooting overnight Wednesday at a South Linden gas station, according to Columbus police.

According to a CPD sergeant, a woman was shot in the parking lot around 2:00 a.m. at the Sunoco gas station on Cleveland Avenue.

The woman was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition as police believe they are looking for a black sedan that left the area.

No further information is known at this time.