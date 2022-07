COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman is in critical condition following a shooting Saturday evening on the east side of Columbus.

According to Columbus police, the shooting was reported on the 3200 block of East Broad Street at approximately 8:41 p.m.

Police said the woman was shot while she was inside a car.

The victim was taken to Mount Carmel East Hospital.

There is no further information available at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus police at 614-645-4545.