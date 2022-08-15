COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman is facing charges after driving her car into the wall of a seminary school in the North Linden neighborhood Sunday evening, according to police.

CPD state the crash occurred around 10:30 p.m. when the woman crashed the car into a brick wall of the School of Biblical Theology Seminary on Cleveland Ave. The building sustained moderate damage, police say.

The woman, who police say was driving under the influence, had a baby in the car at the time of the crash. No one was injured as a result.

Police say she now faces charges for operating a vehicle under the influence.