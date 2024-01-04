For a previous report on this story, view the video player above.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A woman charged with seriously injuring a former semi-professional basketball player off of a Columbus highway was in court Thursday to discuss a plea deal.

Prosecuting attorneys and representatives for 64-year-old Gail Smith agreed to a guilty plea Thursday in Franklin County Court of Common Pleas. Smith was charged with aggravated vehicular assault and operating a vehicle under impairment after former semi-professional basketball player A.J. Davis was seriously injured in May 2021.

Thursday, a judge sentenced Smith to serve three and half years at the Franklin County Corrections Center. Additionally, Smith’s license was suspended for 10 years, effective immediately, and she may receive up to two years of post release control.

Smith, who was indicted in June 2023, said in court Thursday that she “is so sorry”. Police said Smith was under the influence of alcohol and/or marijuana when Davis was struck.

Davis had gotten out of his car to get food and drink from his trunk for a homeless man on an exit ramp at I-70 and Hamilton Road. That is where, according to Columbus police, Smith crashed into him. That night doctors had to amputate his legs.

The 35-year-old played basketball at Linden McKinley High School, the University of Wyoming, and James Madison University before playing professionally overseas. The crash happened three days after Davis scored 29 points in a game for the Condors.