COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman is facing a murder charge in relation to the shooting death of a woman whose body was found during a wellness check in May.

Columbus police said Nachyla Halton, 19, has been charged with murder in the death of Jazmine Chester, 19, in May of this year.

Halton is currently incarcerated in Cuyahoga County on unrelated charges.

Officers were called to a home on the 3600 block of Briggs Road at approximately 11:49 p.m. on May 26 to check on the well-being of a resident. At the scene, officers found Chester suffering from a gunshot wound, police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene at 12:10 a.m.

This was the 50th homicide in Columbus for 2022.

Police are still investigating Chester’s death and ask anyone with any information to contact the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730.