Woman charged in July shooting that left man dead in south Franklinton

Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police have arrested and charged a woman in a deadly south Franklinton shooting.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, just before 5:30 a.m., July 2, officers were called to the 600 block of Van Buren Drive on the report of a shooting.  

Officers arrived on scene to find Eric Jackson, 49, lying unresponsive on a grassy area. He was pronounced dead at the scene. 

On Wednesday, police announced they had arrested and charged Brittany J. Weldon, 27, with murder for her role in the shooting.

Police say it is believed an argument occurred between Jackson and Weldon prior to the shooting.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to call the CPD Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.

 

