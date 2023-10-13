COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A woman facing charges in connection with the death of Imperial Stewart pleaded not guilty during her Monday arraignment hearing.

Genee Dumas, 39, posted bond in the amount of $20,000 after entering her plea. She has been charged with tampering with evidence, obstruction of justice and resisting arrest as one of seven suspects in the case.

Body camera video obtained by NBC4 sheds light on where the charges stem from in connection with Stewart’s death. It showed police going to the school of Dumas’ daughter in Groveport to arrest her, since she was dating murder suspect Michael Bowles. Officers also called Dumas to the school, because her daughter is a minor.

The spark of the tampering with evidence charge comes from what Dumas’ daughter told her mother to do with her cell phone while officers arrested her. Police were heard ordering Dumas to take the device out of her pocket.

“Mom, keep breaking it! Keep breaking it,” Dumas’ daughter was heard saying in the video.

An officer’s bodycam then turned to give a view of Dumas, who is seen smashing her daughter’s phone against a desk. An officer moved quickly to stop her, grabbing Dumas by the arms.

“She’s got to stop doing that, it is evidence in a homicide,” an officer was heard saying.

Police proceeded to take the daughter’s phone, while Dumas filmed the minor’s arrest with her own phone. The video showed officers restrained her against the ground while she screamed.

Defense lawyers said Dumas knows nothing about Stewart’s murder, and prosecutors went overboard with the charges against her. She had her arraignment hearing Friday in Franklin County Common Pleas Court, where a judge issued her $20,000 bond.

The other suspects charged in this case include Bowles, who was charged with two counts of murder, one count of aggravated murder, aggravated robbery, tampering with evidence, gross abuse of a corpse and having a weapon under disability. Bowles’ brother, 18-year-old Mi-Quel, and his mother, 40-year-old Tywisha Peterson, were each charged with a felony count of obstruction of justice.

Three others — 43-year-old Raymor Dumas, a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old — have been arrested in the case. Genee and the 17-year-old are charged with obstruction of official business, tampering with evidence and resisting arrest. Raymour is charged with obstruction of justice and tampering with evidence. The 16-year-old was charged with obstruction of justice and murder.