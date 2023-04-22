A previous report can be seen in the player above.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The victim of a Wednesday southeast Columbus shooting has died, leading to charges for the woman who police said accidentally shot him.

Columbus police said the shooting happened on the 3700 block of Knightsway Lane at approximately 10:45 p.m. Wednesday when a man was attempting to enter an apartment where the woman lived.

The man, identified in a Saturday afternoon update as 41-year-old Antron Pointer, was shot by the woman, who thought he was another man attempting to break into the apartment, according to police.

Pointer was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition after being hit with shots through a window. He was pronounced dead on Friday at 9:38 p.m.

The woman, identified by Columbus police as 38-year-old Heather Taylor, was initially charged with felonious assault on the night of the shooting. Taylor has now been charged with murder and has an arrest warrant after posting bond before Pointer was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Columbus police at 614-645-4730.