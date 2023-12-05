COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are searching for a suspect accused of sending a woman to the hospital in an armed robbery.

The victim, a 51-year-old woman, told investigators that she was walking in an alley in the 600 block of Binns Boulevard with an unknown man in his 30s or 40s. There, they got into a confrontation and the man pulled out a box cutter. The suspect cut her head and face multiple times, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

Emergency crews took the woman to Grant Hospital, but police did not share her condition. They also did not mention if the suspect was able to take anything from the victim.

A security camera captured a photo of a suspect in a robbery involving a box cutter Dec. 4, 2023. (Courtesy Photo/Columbus Division of Police)

A security camera caught video of the suspect walking at a nearby market before the attack, and police shared a photo while asking for help identifying him. The victim described the suspect as being 6’4″ tall and weighing between 180 and 200 pounds. Investigators also noted he was wearing a medical boot on his right foot.

Columbus police asked anyone with information to call their robbery unit at 614-645-4665.