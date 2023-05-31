COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A woman wanted for a February murder in northeast Columbus was arrested in northeast Ohio and will face a judge Wednesday morning.

Cassandra Franklin, 41, was arrested on May 26 by the Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team after she was located in Uniontown, Ohio, southeast of Akron. Franklin was named a suspect in the shooting death of 36-year-old Michael Sarratt and a warrant was issued in March, two weeks after Sarratt was killed on the 2000 block of Rankin Avenue at around 9:45 p.m. on Feb 22.

Columbus police are searching for a white SUV tied to Cassandra Franklin, who is wanted for the February murder of Michael Sarratt. (Courtesy/Columbus Division of Police)

Sarratt was found inside an Arlington Park home suffering from a gunshot wound and was taken to Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in critical condition. He was pronounced dead at 10:30 p.m.

Columbus police began searching for Franklin and her white SUV on March 9. After her arrest she was extradited to Columbus and transported to the Franklin County Jail. She is scheduled to appear in Franklin County Municipal Court for an arraignment hearing Wednesday morning at 9 a.m.