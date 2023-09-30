COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 34-year-old woman turned herself into authorities on Saturday after a fatal stabbing in north Columbus earlier this week.

Shunta Hodges, 34, was arrested Saturday on charges she murdered 39-year-old Joseph Higgins in the alley behind the 1200 block of Manchester Avenue at about 10:18 p.m. on Monday, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Medics found Higgins on Hamilton Road before he was transported to Riverside Methodist Hospital then pronounced dead at 10:41 p.m.

Authorities identified Higgins as the victim on Wednesday after next of kin was notified. Police are asking anyone with information regarding the incident to call 614-645-4545.