COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A woman who was charged with a southwest Columbus murder in November was arrested Tuesday and will appear in court Wednesday.

Nachyla Halton, 20, was charged for the shooting death of a woman whose body was found during a wellness check near the 3700 block of Briggs Road on May 27.

Columbus police said they were called to the Holly Hill apartment of 19-year-old Jazmine Chester after she had not been heard from in eight days by family or friends. Chester was found in her apartment with a gunshot wound to her face.

Police said that Halton and Chester went to the apartment together just after 2 a.m. on May 19 and Chester left by herself about 90 minutes later. Police later determined it was Halton who was responsible for Chester’s death.

Halton was interviewed in November while in Cuyahoga County Jail, where she was being detained on weapons charges. She told police that she was not in Columbus in May but acknowledged knowing Chester by first name only. Police, however, said they connected Halton to the car that was seen leaving the apartment and she was charged with murder.

On March 8, Halton pleaded guilty to improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and received four years of community control probation. On March 14, Halton was arrested in Columbus and faces a judge Wednesday morning.