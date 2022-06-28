Surveillance image of a female suspect police say stole credit cards from an elderly couple at the Tuttle Park Pool on June 24, 2022.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are looking for a female and male suspect who they say stole credit cards and other personal items from an elderly couple at the Tuttle Park Pool on the north side.

According to CPD, a woman, 72, and her 75-year-old husband took their grandchildren to the Tuttle pool on W. Oakland Ave. on the afternoon of June 24.

At the pool, two suspects stole their credit cards, phone, and other personal items, per police.

Shortly after, the stolen credit cards were used at locations on Hudson Street and Weber Road around 4:15 p.m. Surveillance images from police of the female suspect can be seen below. No surveillance images of the male suspect were provided.

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to contact Columbus police at 614-645-1435.