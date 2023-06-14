COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are looking to identify a woman they say hit a clerk at a north Columbus Family Dollar store before taking items without paying for them.

On May 5 just before 10:45 a.m., police said a woman went to the Family Dollar store in the 900 block of East Dublin Granville Road. The suspect and a store clerk got into an argument which led the worker to ask her to leave.

The woman did not leave and continued shopping for items. When she tried to pay for the items, the clerk told her to leave the store again while filming her. The suspect then hit the clerk and left the store with multiple items without offering payment, according to police. Photos of the suspect can be seen below.

Courtesy Photos/Columbus Division of Police

Columbus police asked anyone with information to contact them at 614-645-4665, or the Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.