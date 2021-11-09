COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police say they have identified a woman who has been accused of pushing an Ohio State University student down a flight of stairs.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, around 11:45 p.m., Oct. 1, a woman trespassed into an apartment in the area of E. 14th Avenue and Indianola Avenue, causing an argument with a 21-year-old female OSU student.

Police say the suspect, now identified as Marissa M. Chester, 19, then pushed the student down a flight of stairs, injuring the victim.

Police have charged Chester with assault and aggravated trespassing, and have issued her a summons.