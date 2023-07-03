COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are asking the public’s help in finding a 91-year-old wheelchair-bound woman reported missing in north Columbus on July 1.

Amelia Davis-Humphrey

Amelia Davis-Humphrey was last seen near the Baymont Inn Hotel at 887 Morse Road on Saturday.

Amelia has grey hair and brown eyes, is 5 feet tall, and weighs approximately 200 pounds.

Amelia was last seen wearing a red shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with any information on Amelia’s whereabouts is asked to call Columbus police at 614-645-4624 or 614-645-4545 and reference report #230509840.