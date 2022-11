Christine Thomas, 79, was last seen at around noon on Friday driving a grey Lincoln MKS and is missing from the 1600 block of Burley Drive, per police.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are searching for a woman who has been missing from the south side of Columbus since Friday afternoon.

Christine Thomas, 79, was last seen at around noon on Friday driving a grey Lincoln MKS and is missing from the 1600 block of Burley Drive, per police.

CPD list her Ohio license plate number as JVQ1570. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 614-645-2358.

Missing person poster courtesy of the Columbus Division of Police.