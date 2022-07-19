Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police identified the victim of a Saturday crash in east Columbus where two cars collided head-on.

According to police, Shannon Davis, 43, was driving north on Nelson Road in a Kia at 9:00 a.m. while another driver was going south in a Toyota.

Davis’ Kia crossed the double yellow line and hit the Toyota head-on, causing serious injuries.

CPD say Davis was taken to Grant Medical Center after the crash and was pronounced dead at 9:20 a.m. The driver of the Toyota was upgraded from critical to stable condition.

The investigation continues in what police say was the 47th traffic-related death in Columbus in 2022.