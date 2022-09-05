Tamara Wilson, 39, was last seen Friday, September 2 near Polaris Parkway. (Courtesy Photo/Columbus Division of Police)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 39-year-old woman has been missing for the past three days from Polaris in north Columbus, according to police.

Tamara Wilson was last seen on September 2 near Polaris Parkway and South Old State Road wearing a red and white dress with red sandals, per police. She was also carrying a pink purse with graffiti art that has a chain strap.

Columbus police say Wilson recently moved into the area out of state and is 5’5″, 180 pounds with black hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone that knows Wilson’s whereabouts is asked to call the Columbus Division of Police at 614-645-2358.

Missing person poster (Courtesy of Columbus Division of Police)