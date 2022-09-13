COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 37-year-old woman is dead after she was hit by a car Sunday night while walking in northeast Columbus, according to Columbus police.

CPD say that just after 8:30 p.m. Sunday, an unknown vehicle was driving east on Morse Road near Dunbridge Street. The driver hit Alexis Wolfe, who was trying to cross the street at Morse Rd., and drove away from the scene.

Wolfe was taken to OSU Main Hospital with life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead Monday morning, per police.

There is no information on the driver or the vehicle at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call Columbus police at 614-645-0264 or the Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.