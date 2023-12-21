COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – According to a witness statement, the three teens charged with murdering a 53-year-old man were “laughing and enjoying themselves.”

Police said that on Dec. 6 around 8 p.m., three teenagers were allegedly waiting for Donald Smith Jr. as he was exiting the South High Street Kroger in Columbus’ Far South neighborhood. The suspects, who security asked to leave after being involved in an altercation with Smith Jr. inside the grocery store, followed Smith Jr. into the parking lot and knocked him to the ground.

The teens reportedly continued to kick, punch and stomp on the victim to the point of unconsciousness. A witness told Columbus police that they observed the three teenagers beating Smith Jr. and stated that they were laughing and enjoying themselves during the assault.

The witness said they yelled at the suspects while holding a firearm and the teenagers fled the scene in a red car.

Smith Jr. was taken to Grant Medical Center with severe head injuries. He was eventually pronounced dead at 1:43 a.m. on Dec. 18, which led Columbus police to change the investigation from robbery to homicide.

On Wednesday, officers arrested Dionta Hughes, Jamarion Evans-Bennett and a 17-year-old, and all three were charged with murder. Hughes and Evans-Bennett were each issued $1 million bonds, according to Franklin County Municipal Court records.

The 17-year-old is scheduled to appear in juvenile court at 1 p.m. Thursday.

NBC4 does not name juvenile suspects unless police are actively looking for them, or they have been charged as adults.