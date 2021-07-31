With OD deaths rising, central Ohio drug dropoff event hopes to stop addiction before it starts

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Ohio is seeing more drug overdose deaths than ever before, which is why Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office held a drug dropoff day Saturday.

Yost said in 2018 and 2019, the state started to see improvements regarding drug overdoses, but during the COVID-19 pandemic, the numbers started rising in three central Ohio counties: Fayette, Franklin, and Scioto, which have the highest death rates in the state, including among teenagers.

The goal of Saturday’s drug dropoff day was to get people to drop off any prescriptions they no longer need and get rid of them safely.

“A simple thing as collecting those medications, dropping them off, can make a simple difference in life and death, especially for young children,” said Franklin County Sheriff Dallas Baldwin. “If they’re not in your house, they can’t get them. That’s the main message we want to get across.”

Yost asks people to remove these unnecessary prescriptions from the home where they could pose a danger, especially since statistics show some addictions started in the medicine cabinet.

“This is a problem that’s not going away,” Yost said. “I’m very hopeful that we’re going to get this settlement with the opioid distributors and manufacturers done. Bring some money back into Ohio for treatment, prevention, and education. At the end of the day, we need everybody’s help.”

Yost said residents can still dispose of unnecessary prescriptions by contacting their local police department.