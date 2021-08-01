With more than 10 shot in Columbus this weekend, group calls for violence to stop

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – With another violent weekend in Columbus, the calls to put the guns down are growing louder.

More than 10 people have been shot in the Capital City since Friday night, one fatally, leading to a group of mothers who lost children to violence working to have their message heard.

The group Mothers of Murdered Columbus Children gathered at the steps of Columbus City Hall Sunday, marching through the downtown area spreading their message of enough is enough.

Sister soldiers, as members of the group call themselves, are grateful they have each other but don’t want any more members to join the group because that would mean another life has been taken too soon.

The group set up a casket outside City Hall as a symbol, representing their children, and also to symbolize they are burying the violence.

The mothers also stopped at the intersection of Broad and High streets to read the names and dates of the children members lost.

“It felt powerful, but then on the other side, it felt painful,” member Jacqueline Casimire said. “There’s no way we should have to do this. I’m proud of all of us, but I hope the city hears us. I hope it’s getting out.”

Columbus Chief of Police Elaine Bryant joined the protest, reminding everyone how important it is to come forward with any information about crime in the city.