COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Mask policies have changed many times over the last two years.

In Columbus, there are new guidelines in place once again as the Columbus and Franklin County health departments decided to lift the indoor mask advisory Friday.

Health officials put the indoor mask advisory in place in July because Franklin County was considered a high transmission area for COVID-19 by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control.

Now that the county has fallen back to medium transmission, that advisory was lifted, but the change has been a lot for Columbus businesses.

Medical professionals said we are now at the point where we have to learn to live with the virus, meaning doing what is best for you personally.

Some businesses in the Short North said they’ve been following that mentality already, and in the last month, with the mask advisory in place, they weren’t strict about customers and employees masking up inside.

But if they did choose to wear them, these business managers wouldn’t fight it.

“I think it’s more like if you want to wear one, wear one,” said Milly Pierson, manager of Fera. “It’s all based on comfort.”

“We, as a company, have been more than willing to go with what the science says and what our local health officials recommend,” said Chandler Sloan, manager at Homage.

Medical experts said COVID-19 isn’t going away and as long as there is still a serious number of cases across the country, local health department will continue to update masking guidelines.