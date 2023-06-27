COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Ohio (RMHC) will undergo a big change in 2023, doubling the size of its house and constructing a new kitchen and dining area, according to its website.

Volunteers use the kitchen — the hub of the house — to make breakfast, lunch, and dinner for seriously ill children and their families.

But during construction, the RMHC of Central Ohio will be without a room to cook for close to three months. The charity is asking for donations to sustain itself through that time –which can take the form of sent meals from local businesses, home-cooked meals, and monetary donations.

More information about the construction, and the RMHC of Central Ohio, can be found here.