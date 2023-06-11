COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – This was the first weekend in more than a month where there were no restrictions in the Short North.

An executive order for a midnight curfew on food carts was repealed on Monday by the Columbus City Council, and now mobile food operators are happy to be back to business as usual.

Moatazel Bana has been working in the Short North for the last 14 years, calling it a second home.

Bana was happy to have business this weekend, though there were some changes he had to deal with.

Mobile food vendors are now required to register on a website called streetfoodfinder.com. They are required to choose an approved location to set up their cart, allowing law enforcement to know who is working where and when.

Bana said it’s impacting his business because he operates more than one cart.

“In my opinion, there are a lot of gaps in it because you can only book one food cart,” he said. “I have multiple contractors, so I have to sit them at home because they can’t work. I only have on cart that can work here. We’re still losing business, but we are happy to go back working until 2:30 (a.m.).”

Bana said he’s noticed a larger police presence in the area and believe it is helping curb violence in the neighborhood.