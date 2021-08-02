With eviction moratorium expired, renters looking for help in central Ohio

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Centers for Disease Control’s eviction moratorium expired over the weekend and now some renters are working to keep a roof over their heads.

According to court documents, nearly 1,400 eviction cases were filed at the Franklin County Municipal Court between July 6 and July 31. More than 960 of those were filed in the last two weeks of the month.

“There were a good few landlords that had held back during the moratorium and tried to work things out, but now it’s getting to a point where they don’t have those sort of restrictions, so they can freely file evictions again and that’s what we’re seeing,” said Jyoshu Tsushima, the supervising attorney for the Tenant Advocacy Project.

The Tenant Advocacy Project, which is through the Legal Aid Society of Columbus, provides free legal assistance to those who are facing evictions.

Tsushima offered some advice to those facing eviction.

“My advice is to reach out to IMPACT Community Action to try to sign up for rental assistance, as soon as you can,” he said. “Try to get your landlord involved, as well, and the same goes to landlords. If you have tenants that you’re worried about, that you don’t think are going to keep up with rent, do the same thing, try to get the process started as soon as possible.”

City and county officials have previously allocated funds to assist those facing eviction.

A Columbus City Council spokesperson said council is always looking for ways to help residents.

A spokesperson for the Franklin County Board of Commissioners said an announcement regarding new partnerships helping even more people facing evictions is expected in mid-August. Meanwhile, she said assistance is still available through the county’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program. For more information on the county program, click here.

For information on IMPACT Community Action, click here.