An annual winter celebration is returning to Columbus featuring live music, cocktails and more.

WinterFest Columbus is coming back for its sixth year through the Columbus Recreation and Parks Department on Saturday, Dec. 2. The free festival will be at the Dorrian Green at 50 S. Belle St. from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Along with food trucks, beverages and entertainment, a new addition is coming to the celebration.

Attendees can take part in sampling from five local breweries that are offering seasonal beers. They include a Deck the Halls ale from Jackie O’s, Frosty Cones IPA from Columbus Brewing Company, Home for the Holidays ale from Wolf’s Ridge Brewing, Rime IPA from Seventh Son Brewing Company and Stick ale from North High Brewing.

Food trucks at the event include Eiffel Street Food, Fork in Nigeria, Ninja Bowl, Paddy Wagon, Pitabilities, Pizza Cottage, Queen’s Table, Schmidt’s Sausage Truck, The Galaxy Coffee and Tortilla Street Food.

The festival is a family-friendly event and will feature activities for all ages to enjoy. All beverage tips and 10% of food truck sales will be donated to the Mid-Ohio Food Collective.

