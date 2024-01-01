COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Someone (or someones) could start 2024 as a multi-millionaire if they played their cards… er, numbers right.

Monday night’s Powerball lottery, the first lottery drawing of the year, is worth an estimated $842.4 million, making it the fifth-highest jackpot in the game’s history.

The winning numbers in Monday’s drawing are 12, 21, 42, 44, and 49. The Powerball is 01 and the Power Play multiplier is 3X.

That is if the winner chooses to be paid out in 30 annual payments; most winners, according to Powerball, accept the one-time cash lump sum, in this case worth $408.9 million.

The last time the Powerball jackpot was claimed was on Oct. 11. That jackpot just so happened to be worth $1.765 billion, the second-largest jackpot in the game’s history.

Top 10 Powerball Jackpots

$2.04 Billion – Nov. 7, 2022 $1.765 Billion – Oct. 11, 2023 $1.586 Billion – Jan. 13, 2016 $1.08 Billion – July 19, 2023 $842.4 Million (est.) – Jan. 1, 2024 $768.4 Million – March 27, 2019 $758.7 Million – Aug. 23, 2017 $754.6 Million – Feb. 6, 2023 $731.1 Million – Jan. 20, 2021 $699.8 Million – Oct. 4, 2021

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million, and those odds never change because they are not calculated based on the number of tickets sold, but rather the odds of picking the five white ball numbers as well as the Powerball. The odds of winning any prize in the drawing is 1 in 24.9.