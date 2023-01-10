COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Wanna be a billionaire? Hopefully, you took your shot with a Mega Millions ticket Tuesday.

Tuesday’s jackpot is worth an estimated $1.1 billion, with a one-time cash option of $568.7 million. The jackpot is the result of no players matching the winning numbers for more than two months over 24 drawings.

The winning numbers drawn Tuesday are 07, 13, 14, 15, and 18, with the Mega Ball 09.

Before Tuesday’s drawing, one retailer said the large jackpot drove ticket sales at his store.

“If it’s $20 million, $50 million, they say, ‘Ahh, nah, I don’t worry about it,’ but when it is that amount, people are excited,” said Ziyad Barsh, owner of Sunoco gas station on North High Street and East Hudson Street in Columbus.

In order to win the jackpot, a winning ticket must match all five numbers as well as the Mega Ball number.

In the last Mega Millions drawing on Friday, five players matched the five numbers, but missed the Mega Ball, still netting $1 million each. Those tickets were sold in New York (2 winners), New Jersey, Maryland, and Florida. In total, more than 4.4 million prizes of at least $2 or more were awarded in Friday’s drawing.

Over the past four years, the Mega Millions jackpot has grown to $1 billion dollars four separate times. Each time, Barsh said he sees hundreds of new customers inside his store.

Tuesday’s jackpot is the third largest Mega Millions prize in U.S. history, eclipsing a $1.050 billion prize won nearly two years to the day, on Jan. 22, 2021.

Mega Millions winners can choose to receive their prize over 29 annual payments or, as the majority of players selected, one lump-sum payment of a lesser amount.

Tuesday’s jackpot is the fifth-largest U.S. lottery prize in history. Two of those record jackpots were won in 2022.

$2.04 billion, Powerball: Nov. 7, 2022

$1.586 billion, Powerball: Jan. 13, 2016

$1.537 billion, Mega Millions: Oct. 23, 2018

$1.337 billion, Mega Millions: July 29, 2022

$1.1 billion (estimate), Mega Millions: drawing Jan. 10, 2023

Mega Millions requires winners to match five numbers between 1-70 (the white balls) and one number between 1-25 (gold Mega Ball) in order to win the jackpot. Odds of matching all those numbers is 1 in 302,575,530. Your odds improve a bit to match the five white balls and win $1 million – 1 in 12,607,306.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states, Washington D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Tickets cost $2 each with a Megaplier option costing an extra $1. The Megaplier applies to all prizes except the grand prize.