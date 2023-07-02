COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Will the mail run on Independence Day? The short answer is no.

The U.S. Postal Service recognizes Independence Day on July 4 as one of 11 federal holidays and is closed. There is no mail delivery, caller service or Post Office Box service. All services resume on Wednesday.

UPS locations are also closed and delivery service is not available, except for Express Critical. FedEx offices and services are closed as well on Tuesday, except for FedEx Custom Critical.

Customers needing USPS services can use the self-service kiosk available at select offices. The kiosk accepts debit and credit cards and can handle 80% of all transactions conducted at the retail counter, such as buying stamps, mailing a package, or shipping a letter by express or priority mail. Find kiosk locations here.

In addition to Independence Day, the USPS is observing these remaining holidays in 2023:

Monday, September 4 Labor Day Monday, October 9 Columbus Day Friday, November 11* Veterans Day Thursday, November 23 Thanksgiving Day Monday, December 25 Christmas Day

*Observed