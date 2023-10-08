COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus Day, on Oct. 9 is one of 11 federal holidays that the United States Postal Service recognizes throughout the country.

As a result, delivery services to homes or Post Office Box addresses will have to wait an extra day in observance of the holiday. Deliveries and collection schedules will resume the following day on Oct. 10.

However, a few delivery services will still be in operation. UPS, Amazon, FedEx and Priority Mail Express services will not be impacted by delayed deliveries, although FedEx notes that some deliveries could be delayed due to expected shipping delays due to USPS holiday closure.

Amazon does not recognize Columbus Day as one of seven paid holidays.

The holidays USPS observes include: New Year’s Day, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Presidents’ Day, Memorial Day, Juneteenth, July 4, Labor Day, Columbus Day, Veterans Day, Thanksgiving, and Christmas.