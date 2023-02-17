COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohioans have participated in online and in-person sports betting since Jan. 1, but no one is able to bet on bodybuilding or Strongmen competitions.

That hasn’t stop Sportsbook company Tipico from investing in one of the largest sports expositions in the country – The Arnold Sports Festival.

A representative for Tipico confirmed Friday it will be the official sportsbook for the Arnold Sports Festival, which will bring tens of thousands to Columbus from Mar. 2nd through 5th.

While Tipico is an official partner for The Arnold, app users will not be able to bet on the various sports competitions at the festival, but being encouraged to bet on the other sports available on the app.

According to the Ohio Casino Control Commission’s Event and Wager Catalog​ue, any sport where results are “voted on by league referees, officials, or athletes, or members of the news media, fans, etc. or that are not exclusively based on statistical results,” isn’t generally an approved wager.

Arnold Sports Festival Director of Communications Brent Lalonde also told NBC4 he has not generally heard any talk around the industry about betting on bodybuilding happening anytime soon.