COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohioans can learn more about the plants and animals that call the Buckeye State home at the Ohio History Center this weekend.

(Courtesy Photo/Ohio History Connection)

Wild Ohio Weekend is taking place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at 800 E. 17th Ave., the Ohio History Center. The center is hosting activities, talks, and showcasing displays on mammals, climates, composting, bird conservation, reptiles, geology, herbs, ancient animals, and more.

On Saturday, visitors can get a behind-the-scenes look into the lab of a natural history museum to see how specimens are preserved and prepared at 11 a.m. The talk will show how curators create animal skeletons and taxidermy mounts. Museum specimens and materials will be on display.

At 1 p.m., join the Ohio Canid Center for a talk on wolves, with the chance to see a live wolf. Visitors can catch a film screening at 2:30 p.m. of “And Water For All,” a documentary on water affordability in Ohio, followed by a panel discussion.

Family Fun Day photographed Oct. 14, 2020 at the Ohio History Connection. (Courtesy Photo/James D. DeCamp)

Family Fun Day photographed Oct. 14, 2020 at the Ohio History Connection. (Courtesy Photo/James D. DeCamp)

Family Fun Day photographed Oct. 14, 2020 at the Ohio History Connection. (Courtesy Photo/James D. DeCamp)

On Sunday, COSI is joining the center with several animals from its ambassador collection. Visitors can meet some of the animals for a hands-on experience at 11 a.m. Guests can also get up close and personal at 1 p.m. with a variety of raptors.

A screening of “Ripples and Reflections: 10 Years of Global Water Dances” at 2 p.m. is followed by a panel discussion. The weekend’s final talk at 3 p.m. covers “unintentional consequences” of Columbus’ rivers.

Wild Ohio Weekend is included with general museum admission with prices ranging from $10 to $16. View the weekend’s full schedule here.