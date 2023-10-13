See a report on first lady Jill Biden’s visit to Columbus in July in the player above.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — First lady Jill Biden is scheduled to be in central Ohio on Friday, visiting a farm in Union County and meeting with a group of students Downtown.

According to the White House, Biden is scheduled to arrive at John Glenn Columbus International Airport about 10:30 a.m. From there, she will travel to Outward Farms, in Raymond.

If Biden travels by motorcade, it could lead to rolling lane closures along Interstate 270 on the north side of Columbus and along U.S. 33 West through Marysville.

Biden is scheduled to visit Outward Farms starting at 11:30 a.m. Outward is a third-generation, family-owned farm that specializes in cage-free, free-range and pasture-raised choices of organic eggs.

At 1:15 p.m., Biden is scheduled to be at Fort Hayes Career Center and meet with students as part of the Investing in America Workforce Hub program. To get there, a motorcade route could take her along U.S. 33 East and then either onto I-270 South to I-70 East or onto I-270 East to State Route 315 South to reach the center.

In July, Biden visited Columbus State Community College to promote the Workforce Hub, which seeks to boost career technical education.

From Downtown, a return trip to the airport could affect traffic along I-670 East. But it’s unknown when that might happen. Biden’s scheduled departure from Columbus was not announced in advance.