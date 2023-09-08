COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Interstate 70/71 south of Downtown will be closed this weekend, just in time for Ohio State’s first home football game.

The Ohio Department of Transportation said the closure, scheduled from 11 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday, is part of the Downtown Ramp Up, a $1.4 billion project designed to improve safety and ease congestion.

The closure and detours are described as: “I-70 will close in both directions between State Route 315 and the I-70 east split. The suggested detours include I-670 eastbound to I-71 southbound to I-70 eastbound, or I-71 northbound to I-670 westbound to SR 315 southbound to I-70 westbound.”

Saturday marks the Buckeyes’ first home football game, when they play Youngstown State at noon at Ohio Stadium, about 4 miles north of the construction zone.

The Downtown Ramp Up is estimated to be completed by August 2025.

Here are the other areas that will be affected from this weekend and the detours suggested by ODOT:

The I-71 northbound ramp to I-70 eastbound/I-71 northbound will close. The suggested detour is State Route 315 northbound to I-670 eastbound to I-71 northbound.

The I-71 southbound ramp to I-70 westbound/I-71 southbound will close. The suggested detour is I-670 westbound to State Route 315 southbound to I-71 southbound.

The State Route 315 southbound ramp to I-70 eastbound will close. The suggested detour is I-670 eastbound to I-71 southbound to I-70 eastbound.

The Mound Street/Second Street ramp to I-70 westbound will close. The suggested detour is Second Street northbound to U.S. 62 westbound to State Route 315 southbound to I-70 westbound.