COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – First Lady Jill Biden will visit Columbus on Wednesday to highlight a federal workforce training program.

Called “Investing in America Workforce Hubs,” Biden will appear in Columbus in addition to making similar stops this week in Pittsburgh and Augusta, Georgia. She will appear at a location to be named at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Also involved in the local training program are city officials, local employers, unions and Columbus State Community College.

Workforce hubs are aimed to “ensure a diverse and skilled workforce” through apprenticeship programs and in partnership with state and local officials, employers, unions, community colleges, high schools, and other stakeholders. The first hubs are also being launched in Phoenix and Baltimore.

The Biden administration said the creation of the hubs helps find workers needed because of recently passed legislation, including the CHIPS Act, which will help fund Intel’s efforts to bring chip manufacturing to New Albany.