COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — It’s a trend we aren’t used to seeing post-pandemic, but it’s one that has Columbus Public Health feeling positive.

In Franklin County, data shows fewer overdose deaths so far this year compared with this time last year. From January through March of 2023 there were 171 overdose deaths, down by 30 compared to 2022.

Columbus Public Health ties that decrease to a few things. First, it said Columbus and Franklin County are putting a lot of work into education, awareness, Narcan and fentanyl test strip distribution, and outreach. It’s all a part of a plan they call “bold” to decrease overdose deaths in Franklin County residents by 15% annually.

CPH also said the decrease in deaths can partly be tied to COVID-19 cases going down and people being able to return to a more normal way of life.

“We do think there’s a direct correlation between people’s mental status, how they handled stress during the height of the pandemic, and drug use,” Columbus Health Commissioner Dr. Mysheika Roberts said. “And so, we are grateful to see drug use going down as well as some other indicators that we’ve been looking at go down as a result to life kind of going back to normal.”

However, CPH said emergency department visits due to a suspected overdose are the numbers to look out for. The city health department gives doctors the opportunity to direct people coming in from a suspected overdose toward treatment.

While that number is slightly down compared to this time last year, CPH knows there are many others in the community who are overdosing and being saved with Narcan. That means the ER visit number is an underrepresentation of the actual amount of drug overdoses in the area.

It’s opioids and fentanyl use that’s impacting the number, but CPH said it’s also seeing xylazine, commonly referred to as tranq, which is a drug used for animals that does not respond to Narcan.

“Not only does it contribute to overdoses, but what’s more concerning too, is that it can contribute to skin infections,” Roberts said. “And so, we’ve had many people in our community that have really bad abscesses, which is a really deep skin infection. And we’ve also seen people who had to have an amputation.”

If you or a loved one is struggling with addiction, more resources can be found here.