COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has ordered flags in multiple places in the state to fly at half-staff.

The flag order issued Monday applies to Clark County, the Ohio Statehouse, the Vern Riffe Center and the Rhodes State Office Tower in Columbus. The reasoning for the order is to honor the life and service of Clark County Sheriff’s Deputy Matthew Yates, who was shot and killed in the line of duty Sunday.

DeWine said both United States and Ohio flags shall be flown at half-staff upon all public buildings in the four locations until sunset on July 25, which is the day of Yates’ interment. All other public buildings and grounds throughout the state may fly flags at half-staff at their discretion.