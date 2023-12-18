COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Gov. Mike DeWine has ordered U.S. and Ohio flags to be flown at half-staff.

Flags will be lowered on Ohio’s public buildings and grounds throughout Preble County, the Statehouse, the Vern Riffe Center and the Rhodes Tower in remembrance of Preble County Sheriff’s Deputy Joshua Hamilton and Michael Gayhart ll. The flags will remain at half-staff until sunset on the day of the second of the two funerals.

Hamilton and Gayhart II were killed in a two-car crash on Monday morning in West Alexandria. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Hamilton’s 2018 Ford Explorer was heading south on State Route 503 around 4 a.m. Monday when it collided with Gayhart’s northbound car head-on.

“Deputy Hamilton dedicated his life to serving his community. He will be rightfully remembered as hero,” said Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost. “My heart breaks for all who mourn today, and I pray for comfort for this community and the Preble County Sheriff’s Office.”

Hamilton joined the Preble County Sheriff’s Department in May 2022. He was initially assigned to the jail before being promoted to road patrol this past June. He was the father of a 10-year-old daughter.

All other public buildings and grounds throughout the state may fly the flags of the United States and the state of Ohio at half-staff at their discretion for the same time period.