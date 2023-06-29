COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Gov. Mike DeWine has ordered U.S. and Ohio flags to be flown at half-staff.

The flags will be lowered on Ohio’s public buildings and grounds throughout Defiance County, at the statehouse, the Vern Riffe Center and the Rhodes Tower in honor of 40-year-old South Richland Fire Chief Matthew Hanenkrath.

The national and state flags will remain at half-staff until sunset on Monday, the day of Hanenkrath’s funeral. All other public buildings and grounds throughout the state may lower at their discretion for the same time period, the governor said.

Hanenkrath died on Tuesday after responding to a report of a structure fire in Defiance County. The fire chief was also the Ayersville Board of Education president, a softball coach and an assistant coach for Ayersville High School’s football team.