COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has ordered flags on public buildings and grounds in Hamilton County, as well as at state government buildings in Columbus, to be flown at half-staff.

The reason for the governor’s order is the deaths of Springfield Township, Hamilton County, Police Officer Tim Unwin and resident William Dunson in a car crash outside of Cincinnati early Friday morning.

In addition to buildings in Hamilton County, the U.S. and Ohio flags will be flown at half-staff at the Ohio Statehouse, the Vern Riffe Center, and the Rhodes State Office Tower, all in Columbus.

All other public buildings and grounds in Ohio can choose to fly the flags at half-staff, the governor’s announcement states.

The flags will remain flying at half-staff until sunset on the day of the second of the two funerals.