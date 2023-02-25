A report on the death of Ohio Rep. Kris Jordan can be seen above.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has ordered all U.S. and Ohio flags to be lowered to half-staff in honor of Ohio Rep. Kris Jordan, who died Saturday.

All flags at the Ohio Statehouse and the state’s public building and grounds in Delaware County will be flown at half-staff until sunset on the day of Jordan’s funeral.

“Fran and I are shocked and saddened to learn of the death of Representative Kris Jordan,” DeWine said in a statement. “We extend our sincerest condolences to his entire family for this most unexpected loss. Kris will be remembered for his expertise as a legislator and his advocacy for the people of Delaware County.”

Jordan was a state representative for the western portion of Delaware County, representing the people of the county as a commissioner, state representative, and state senator before returning to the Ohio House of Representatives in 2018.