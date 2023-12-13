COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A large plume of smoke could be seen from southwest Columbus Wednesday afternoon but it was just for training.

Columbus fire called multiple vehicles to 440 Norton Road in the Cherry Creek neighborhood at 12:34 p.m. for what appeared to be a big fire. The large smoke could be seen from NBC4’s Tower Camera.

The Prairie Township Fire Department announced Wednesday morning they would be conducting training in the area of 7600 Kuhlwein Road in Galloway. According to Google Maps, this area is largely an open field near Darby Dan Airport.

A photo shared on the Prairie Township’s official Facebook page showed a barn house engulfed in flames where firefighters were practicing their response.

Courtesy Photo/Prairie Township