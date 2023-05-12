COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus-based fast-food chain White Castle is celebrating National Slider Day with discounts and free hamburgers.

White Castle is offering free cheese sliders in stores on Monday in celebration of National Slider Day, the chain’s self-proclaimed holiday honoring the slider. No purchase is necessary, but customers do need to present a digital coupon which can be found here. In addition, a free dessert-on-a-stick is available Friday through Sunday with any purchase.

Customers can also join in the celebration by using a discount coupon for select sliders on Monday from local food retailers through Instacart. Additional offers are available throughout May to members of Craver Nation, White Castle’s loyalty program that is free to join.

(Courtesy Photo/White Castle)

“It’s fun to celebrate the burger that put White Castle on the map over 100 years ago and launched an entire fast-food industry,” said Jamie Richardson, White Castle vice president. “What better way to show some slider love than by giving away a free cheese slider to those who crave the brand?”

The family-owned business became the nation’s first fast-food hamburger chain when founder E.W. “Billy” Ingram launched the first location in Wichita, Kansas, and developed “The Original Slider” in 1921. Since then, the brand has transferred its headquarters to the Midwest and moved to its current base in Columbus at 555 W. Goodale St. in 2019.

The chain operates more than 350 restaurants in 14 states, including 15 in central Ohio. Find a location near you here.