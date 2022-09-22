COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The city of Columbus surpassed 100 homicides for the year on Wednesday, reaching the triple-digit milestone two months later than it did in 2021.

But the founder of a group geared toward at-risk youth in the city said the 2022 homicide count is not an achievement. He sees it as a reminder of the work still needed to be done.

“It’s down, but the concern is the youth. The youth murders are up,” said Thell Robinson, founder and executive director of Halt Violence.

Robinson started the nonprofit group, called Halt Violence, to provide mentorship and street mediation for at-risk youth in the city. Lamar Morris, a street mentor with the nonprofit, was recruited by Robinson.

“Have conversations, have more talking,” Morris said. “That takes more of a man than you getting angry and pulling a gun on somebody shooting.”

Both Robinson and Morris are formerly incarcerated themselves. After getting out of prison, they committed to helping better their communities. But they’re not the only ones working to lower the number of homicides in Columbus.

“It’s discouraging to hear that we’re still on a trajectory to break those records,” said Laura Robertson-Boyd, local group lead for the Columbus chapter of Moms Demand Action — a grassroots effort to end gun violence and prevent more families from losing loved ones.

Boyd said Moms Demand Action works in neighborhoods most touched by gun violence. They have several weekly walks in the Linden area.

“We have seen a 34% decrease in gun violence in the Linden community, since they started doing walks in 2020, so that’s pretty significant. The work is having an impact,” said Boyd.

Mayor Andrew Ginther said in a statement that homicides are down nearly 37% compared to this time a year prior.

Still, the statement read, “One homicide in Columbus is one too many.”