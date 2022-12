COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Many central Ohio businesses are open with varying hours on New Year’s Day, with some retailers choosing to close their doors on Sunday. Find which stores are open or closed near you below.

Stores open on New Year’s Day

Best Buy

Best Buy is open on Sunday.

Big Lots

Big Lots is open on New Year’s Day.

BJ’s Wholesale

BJ’s locations are open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday.

CVS

CVS is open on New Year’s Day.

Dollar General

Dollar General stores are open for normal hours on New Year’s Day.

Dunkin’

Dunkin’ locations are open Sunday.

Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree locations are open.

Easton Towne Center

Easton is open from noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Five Below

Five Below stores are open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Fresh Thyme Market

Fresh Thyme locations are open on Sunday.

Giant Eagle

Giant Eagle is open 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. on New Year’s Day.

Home Depot

Home Depot is open.

Ikea

Ikea is open on Sunday.

Kohl’s

Kohl’s stores are open on New Year’s Day.

Kroger

Kroger stores are open Sunday.

Lowe’s

Lowe’s stores are open on Sunday.

Macy’s

Macy’s is open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Meijer

Meijer is open at 6 a.m. on Sunday.

Petco

Petco stores are open on New Year’s Day.

PetSmart

PetSmart locations are open.

Starbucks

Starbucks is open on New Year’s Day.

Target

Target stores are open on Sunday.

Walgreen’s

Walgreen’s locations are open on New Year’s Day.

Walmart

Walmart is open for normal hours.

Whole Foods

Whole Foods locations are open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Stores closed on New Year’s Day

Aldi

Aldi locations are closed on New Year’s Day.

Costco

Costco is closed Sunday.

Hobby Lobby

Hobby Lobby stores are closed.

Sam’s Club

Sam’s Club locations are closed on New Year’s Day.

Trader Joe’s

Trader Joe’s stores are closed Sunday.