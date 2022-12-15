COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A number of grocery stores and retailers across central Ohio are closing their doors for Christmas. Find which shops are closed near you below.

View which stores and restaurants are open on Christmas here.

Aldi

Aldi locations are closed on major holidays, including Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Barnes & Noble

Barnes & Noble stores are closed on Christmas.

Best Buy

Best Buy locations are closed.

BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ locations are closed on Christmas.

Costco

Costco is closed on Christmas.

Easton Town Center

Easton will be closed on Christmas.

Giant Eagle

Giant Eagle locations and Market District stores are closed.

Hobby Lobby

Hobby Lobby is closed on Christmas.

Home Depot

Home Depot stores are closed.

HomeGoods

HomeGoods locations are closed.

Ikea

Ikea locations are be closed on Christmas.

JCPenny

JCPenny is closed on Christmas.

Joann

Joann stores are closed.

Kohl’s

Kohl’s stores are closed on Christmas.

Kroger

Kroger locations are closed.

Lowe’s

Lowe’s locations are closed on Christmas.

Macy’s

Macy’s stores are closed.

Meijer

Meijer locations are closed.

Sam’s Club

Sam’s Club stores are closed on Christmas.

Target

Target locations are closed.

Trader Joe’s

Trader Joe’s stores are closed on Christmas.

Walmart

Walmart locations are closed.

Whole Foods Market

Whole Foods locations are closed on Christmas.