COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A number of grocery stores and retailers across central Ohio are closing their doors for Christmas. Find which shops are closed near you below.
Aldi
Aldi locations are closed on major holidays, including Thanksgiving and Christmas.
Barnes & Noble
Barnes & Noble stores are closed on Christmas.
Best Buy
Best Buy locations are closed.
BJ’s Wholesale Club
BJ locations are closed on Christmas.
Costco
Costco is closed on Christmas.
Easton Town Center
Easton will be closed on Christmas.
Giant Eagle
Giant Eagle locations and Market District stores are closed.
Hobby Lobby
Hobby Lobby is closed on Christmas.
Home Depot
Home Depot stores are closed.
HomeGoods
HomeGoods locations are closed.
Ikea
Ikea locations are be closed on Christmas.
JCPenny
JCPenny is closed on Christmas.
Joann
Joann stores are closed.
Kohl’s
Kohl’s stores are closed on Christmas.
Kroger
Kroger locations are closed.
Lowe’s
Lowe’s locations are closed on Christmas.
Macy’s
Macy’s stores are closed.
Meijer
Meijer locations are closed.
Sam’s Club
Sam’s Club stores are closed on Christmas.
Target
Target locations are closed.
Trader Joe’s
Trader Joe’s stores are closed on Christmas.
Walmart
Walmart locations are closed.
Whole Foods Market
Whole Foods locations are closed on Christmas.